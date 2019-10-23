How many times did you walk into a dark room and flip the light switch but nothing happened? Oh, that’s right – the electricity’s off. Did you get your coffee cup halfway into the microwave before remembering? Did you reflexively press the button on the garage door opener?
Boy, did the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. do us a favor! Forty-eight hours without electricity taught us a lesson we needed to learn: we’ve gotten soft and used to a consistent flow of energy. We’ve become dependent on it. Now, we just take it for granted. The question is, what else do we take for granted at our peril?
My wife is the healthiest person on the planet. She goes to yoga and Zumba. She has low cholesterol and blood pressure. She has the most wholesome, nutritious diet possible. She has little stress, sleeps eight hours a night and exercises regularly. A week after a four-day backpacking trip up in the Sierra, she had a stroke. It came out of the blue, out of the bleak. If she could have a stroke, no one is safe. Our health; that’s the most dangerous thing to take for granted. We can’t spend our lives waiting for the shoe to drop, the heart attack, the cancer prognosis, but we should never take our health for granted. And yet, most of us do.
There are others. The people of Beijing and New Delhi took their air for granted until they had to wear masks outdoors. The people of Flint, Mich., took their water for granted. We take the health of our oceans for granted. How could we possibly poison 350 quintillion gallons of water? That’s quintillion, one followed by 18 zeroes, a billion billion gallons. Until recently, scientists thought it would be impossible to contaminate that much water. Even they took it for granted. Not anymore.
Until recently we’ve taken the health of our democracy for granted. Some people feel that we owe a debt of gratitude to those individuals who are testing the stability of our political system. Hopefully what doesn’t destroy us only makes us stronger – or destroys us. Our democracy has been around about as long as the democracy of the ancient Roman Empire lasted. We know what happened to them. Do we really think that we’re invulnerable to the ravages of divisiveness, corruption, obstruction, voter suppression and the influence of money on elections and legislation? PG&E was able to check the lines and then turn the power back on. Should we fall further into our emerging plutocracy heading toward fascism, there won’t be anyone able to flip a switch and power our democracy back up. The Weimar Republic taught us that historical lesson. Taking our democracy for granted may be our most disastrous mistake.
Think of how many text messages PG&E sent out warning us of the impending shutdown. Still, people were caught off guard, rushed to banks with their ATMs empty, to hardware stores sold out of flashlights, batteries and generators, to grocery stores, their shelves denuded of non-perishable foods. We knew it was coming but never imagined it arriving. By the time it did, it was too late. Let’s hope it’s not too late for our most treasured democratic institutions to recover from the firestorm in Washington that portends and predicts a massive loss of power to our people.
Scientists began warning us in the early 1970s of the potential danger of dumping our refuse carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, a layer of air over the planet as thin as the skin of an apple over the apple below. Few heeded that warning back then. The carbon dioxide trapped heat on the earth’s surface, and the heat dried out the forests until a mere spark could ignite them. PG&E chose profits over protection of the environment and sparks devastated communities across the state. Ours included. Now the pendulum has swung so far in the other direction, our energy has been ransomed. There’s a pattern here. Capitalist profligation led to pollution, pollution to warming, warming coupled with our unwillingness to sacrifice profits in order to manage our infrastructure led to disasters. Then the grid had to go down for our protection. The question is, what’s being protected – people, property or profits?
It’s no different with everything we take for granted. People eat poorly, don’t exercise, get fat and unhealthy and then wonder why they had a heart attack. We think the atmosphere can absorb all our pollutants without causing us emphysema and lung cancer. Some people smoke on top of it and are then surprised when they get sick. No one texted them with any warnings, they say. We think our democracy is immune to attack from outside and from within, even though the signs are everywhere that our vigilance is essential.
We’re not too healthy to get sick, the oceans are not too voluminous to pollute, our planet is not too large to destroy. And, our democracy is not too stable to crumble under the weight of corruption. Right before our eyes. Don’t take things for granted. We need to heed the warnings before it’s lights out.
Jim Pesout is a retired high school teacher who lives in Mountain Ranch. You can reach him at jpesout@gmail.com.