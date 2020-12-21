There’s something exciting about seeing your name in the newspaper.
When I was 10, I lived for a short time in an old apartment next to the San Joaquin River. One summer afternoon, while I was planting ice plant along the levee for the property owner, an elderly woman fished nearby.
She was having a great day as she caught 22 striper. Somehow the local newspaper was informed of her haul and showed up to take her picture and get her fishing story. There was one problem: she didn’t have a fishing license.
I don’t remember how I was sucked into their conversation, but before I knew it, I was recruited to have my photo taken with the string of striper. I was still young enough that a fishing license wasn’t required (at least that was my understanding back in 1980). The reporter took my picture and my name and was off.
Every time a copy of that newspaper was delivered, I dug through the pages. Finally, one day, there I was, beaming proudly with my string of fish. Only, they weren’t my fish. On top of that, my name was spelled wrong. Suddenly, I had a real problem with this.
I didn’t know what ethics were at 10, but I knew what lying was. Whether I knew it or not, that experience later shaped my approach to journalism. It wasn’t what really happened. I didn’t catch the fish. The woman did. She didn’t have a license.
That was my first lesson in journalistic ethics. I’d have many more over the years in my various jobs in the industry, but that one is really the cornerstone to news reporting for me. You get the story – the whole story, as accurately as possible. And definitely do not move the pieces around to create a false narrative.
In this era of people crying, “fake news,” being as accurate as possible and getting all the facts is crucial, especially on a local level. Most small papers are locally owned and run by people in the community. Odds are you’ve known these people. We’re your friends and neighbors, working for you to share your stories and keep the community informed.
Years after I was pictured with the fish, I was interviewed because my online comic strip had gained some local notoriety. The reporter, who would later become integral in me becoming a reporter/editor myself, interviewed me at my favorite coffee shop. Once again, I found myself eagerly awaiting to see my name in newsprint.
It was spelled wrong. Again.
Unfortunately, it’s a crime I’ve been guilty of a time or two, and it’s one I encourage the reporters I manage to not make. Even if you think you know how the person’s name is spelled, ask.
Whenever I have the chance to interview someone, I make sure to record the conversation and take notes. I explain that I don’t want to misquote anyone. Not only does the practice help with accuracy, it reassures the person being interviewed that I want to get their voice across to the reader.
Not only do we owe it to readers to be a trusted source for local news, we owe it to ourselves and the historical record. Imagine if someone was researching the most striper ever caught on the San Joaquin River and 22 was the record set back in 1980. The researcher would take it as true that a young boy was the one who set that record, when in fact, it was quite the opposite.
In a way, I owe my career and approach to journalism to those fish and that reporter. Newspapers must always strive to do better and that starts with me.