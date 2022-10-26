Editor

I would like to acknowledge and express my sincere thanks to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s volunteers for their help with the Gold Rush Street Fair. This was the first time the event has been scheduled in Murphys in two years. We were not sure what to expect.

