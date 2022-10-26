I would like to acknowledge and express my sincere thanks to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s volunteers for their help with the Gold Rush Street Fair. This was the first time the event has been scheduled in Murphys in two years. We were not sure what to expect.
Jan Jakubik worked with the Feeney Park Foundation’s volunteers to coordinate support for our event. The sheriff’s volunteers were on Main Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They staffed the street closures with the Feeney Park volunteers, greeting vendors and guests as they came into town, setting a friendly tone for the day’s events. As the day progressed, they checked in with folks as they patrolled the street and at the barricades before they left. Their presence helped us keep the event a family friendly, relaxed and perfect fall outing for the community.
I really cannot express enough how much of a contribution they made to the success of the Goldrush Street Fair. Thank you, Calaveras County Sheriff’s volunteers! You are the best!