Lucretia Fudge was the Wailuku librarian, and I ask you, what better name could a librarian possibly have? She was, as are all good librarians, rather stern. There was a drinking fountain on the deck outside the Wailuku library back in the 70s, and David Sakugawa and I stopped by there one day for a drink while out for a run. It was plenty hot that afternoon, so I started splashing water from the fountain onto my body, whereupon Lucretia Fudge stuck her head out the window and admonished, “Young man, this is not a public bath!”

David started laughing, sort of submerged at first, then less submerged, until he let go with one of his infectious Sakugawa belly laughs, a loud guffaw that would make a homeless person smile. David got me laughing, and finally, yes, even Lucretia Fudge had to laugh. It was just one of those merry Maui days.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.