It’s that infamously tenuous time of the year, when the weather can change significantly from day to day. Nonetheless, an easy way to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day, as well as spring’s upcoming arrival is to introduce the glorious color green into our interiors.
Green symbolizes new growth and is an organic color, derived from nature. Dark, hunter green is a masculine, traditional tone that implies wealth and privilege. Earthy greens like moss, olive and sage are soothing neutrals that can be introduced into most any existing color schemes. Tones of green like cucumber, mint and lime can create a fresh feeling. Shades of green can be easily introduced into your spaces with glassware, fabrics, plants and a myriad of accessories.
For example, intersperse the contents of your china hutch or bookshelves with green glass or ceramic pieces. Add green grasses or plants to your tabletops, and toss some green pillows on the bed. Use green sea glass or marbles to anchor a white candle in a clear glass jar. Fill a bowl with beautiful fresh limes and place them on the counter top.
It’s time to begin to lighten up the layers in your home, as well. For example, minimize the amount of candles, throws and firewood in the living room, and blankets and window coverings in bedrooms. As spring arrives, be inspired by nests instead of pinecones; light instead of heavy; bright instead of dark; bare instead of layered.
Slowly clear away the cumbersome accumulations of the winter months, and start introducing touches of nature to your rooms. Look outdoors; fresh seasonal colors and a variety of textures are beginning to become evident in the flowers, sky and hills right now.
Items that can inspire your home décor include bird cages, plants or flowers in pots or urns, watering cans, sundials, baskets, garden statues or terrariums. Clip some branches from a flowering quince or blossoming fruit tree and place them in a tall metal pail or vase. A bundle of daffodils, pot of clover or spray of pussy willows add a distinctly seasonal touch to any space.
Continue to use what you have: attach a rake high on the wall, prongs side up, and hang up a wide-brimmed hat, rain slicker or windbreaker. A rustic bench or wicker chair can be used to bridge the gap between inside and out. Hang an old wood-trimmed window on the wall, either with the glass panes in, removed, or replaced with a mirror. Stack two or three picnic baskets to make a side table to use next to the bed or couch. A rusted metal gate can be hung behind the bed as an instant headboard, or a decorative trellis can fill an empty corner or divide a space with a touch of style and whimsy.
Gather and display things to celebrate the changing season. Floral or bright-patterned pillows or curtains, framed botanical prints, or a vase of flowers all remind us of the beauty of nature. Outside, notice, appreciate and be inspired by butterflies, feathers, eggs and newborn animals in the fields in the upcoming weeks.
Linda Lawrence is the owner of HouseCalls for Redesign. Contact her at housecalls4redesign@comcast.net, 728-2732 or visit housecalls4redesign.com.