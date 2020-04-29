Editor
Yesterday, I witnessed a gentleman wearing an N95 mask. He had only one strap on. He was wearing it upside down. He had a beard. Made me sick/sad. I’ve witnessed many people incorrectly using masks/bandanas/home-made masks. I would suggest these people simply clip a clothespin to their nose. Just as effective. Reusable. Cheaper. References are Cal OSHA 8CCR 5144 and OSHA 29CFR 10910.134. Yeah, these regulations are for “workers/respirator users,” but all people merit valid, useful, effective respiratory protection. If this county decides to impose mandatory use of respiratory protection, we need to set up some training.
Me? I spent 30-plus years as an instructor of chemical-biological warfare defense, high hazard and radioactive materials safety (and, yes, I did ‘glow in the dark’ a few times) and emergency response. For the military types: I learned to sleep in full MOPP 4.
Aaron Cañez,
Angels Camp