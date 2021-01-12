Editor
Is this what we have become?
There must be complete and total accountability! We are not a banana republic! From the president on down, this has to be adjudicated. Trump’s good friend Vladimir must be celebrating with champagne, or in his case vodka. This plays right into the Russian’s hand! Divide and conquer, and they are succeeding!
The election is over; we must and will move on. I am old enough to remember Pearl Harbor, which brought all of us together. This is our Pearl Harbor, and we must come together once again! We have no other choice. Our democracy is at stake!
Robert Erk,
Copperopolis