Editor
Updated: November 2, 2022 @ 3:27 pm
I am writing in support of Shannon Simpson for the Vallecito school board. I am so happy to see Shannon on the ballot. What a gift she and her family are to this county.
I raised my children in Murphys, and they both attended Michelson and Avery middle schools. One thing lacking in our county is significant support for diversity. This can make growing up in this county difficult for people who might not look like the cookie-cutter definition of “the norm.” It is so important for ALL of our children to feel safe and supported as they go through school and their lives.
Having adults in the school system who have awareness, compassion and understanding of potential issues our kids may face is invaluable. Shannon is a wonderful mom and an extremely responsible, respectful woman with integrity and a beautiful vision of a school system that is inclusive of all children.
As our world changes, it is important to keep up, and learn from those with experience. I urge you to vote for Shannon. For all our children.
Diane Underhill
Murphys
