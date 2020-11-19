Editor
The opportunity for local walks improves as the weather cools down. One of my favorite paths is from the San Andreas Library, along the foot path to the Government Center, past the Master Gardener’s Demonstration Garden, up the street to the courthouse, and back down to the library.
I am writing this description to highlight a beautiful, welcome addition to the Government Center that I’ve discovered in my meanderings: a waterfall and garden with a picnic area is going in along the side of the parking area. In the recent past, a pergola and water feature with a creative archway were added to the landscaping at the Government Center. I felt it was a great addition to the ambiance of the older building.
The anticipation of the finished waterfall will keep me coming back weekly to enjoy the progress and appreciate the skillful work being done by the Calaveras County Facilities Department crew.
Carol Mertens,
San Andreas