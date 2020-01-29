Editor
Gun control by its very nature is a failure in many ways because it fails to reduce criminal gun violence no matter what its supportive pundits say and what junk science and skewed data they produce. It is particularly a failure from a moral aspect.
The mistake most people make is thinking that restrictive gun laws will somehow reduce gun violence as if criminals will comply with the laws.
All gun control laws are not based on the behavior of good citizens, but on the behavior of criminals. For instance, if there is a mass shooting, there are calls for gun control with the thinking it will stop what happened. So in essence our rights and liberties depend not on our own good conduct, but on the conduct of the guilty and the lawless, with laws being pushed that will actually only permit us to have rights and liberties as the behavior of the lawless will allow.
Obviously, laws which restricts the liberty of the innocent is based on the behavior of the guilty, and it rests on the principle that the conduct of criminals dictates the scope of our freedom. These laws based on that horrifically flawed principle in no sense fight crime or gun violence. It is, instead a capitulation to crime, which actually places a society in full-bore retreat from crime and accommodating itself to crime. That being the case, you might as well have criminals as legislators telling us what we can and can’t do.
Jerry Avalos,
Valley Springs