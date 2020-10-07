As I write this, the president of the United States has COVID-19, more than 210,000 Americans have died from the virus, and an election to decide the fate of leadership in this country is just under a month away.
There is a lot of debate right now over the president’s condition. There’s been a lot of debate over everything related to Donald Trump, even before he took office.
But here’s the thing: we don’t cover the president. We cover local community news in Calaveras County.
Yet we’ve been labeled biased by a lot of folks. We’ve been called some rather unsavory names because of our unfair reporting on President Trump. Again, we don’t report on the president directly.
This is where I need to clarify a difference between news stories and opinion pieces. The Calaveras Enterprise does indeed, like many community newspapers, have an opinion page.
When it comes to news reporting – the stories on all the other pages of the paper – we have reporters who research, fact check, interview, compile and finally write as comprehensively as possible on the events in our county. They do so in as unbiased a manner as possible. This is so our readers are informed. Hopefully, with our reporting, readers can form their own opinions.
The opinion page is a place for community members to voice their thoughts on any given subject. Depending on the stories being covered locally and nationally, those columnists and letter writers will let you know their stance.
Many of our columnists are not in favor of the current White House administration. They let their opinion be known. This is why I’ve been told that our paper (the opinion page) is too one-sided. I get that. Here’s the wonderful thing about the opinion page in the Enterprise: everyone has the ability to share their opinion, whether left, right or moderate.
It’s important to note that studies have shown time and again that people gravitate toward content that supports their political or religious beliefs. This is why there is such division over whether someone watches a 24-hour news channel like CNN or Fox. There’s no denying that the former tends to be more liberal-leaning and the latter more conservative.
It’s also important when watching those channels to separate news from opinions. Oftentimes, you will hear a guest spouting opinion like fact or citing unreliable or unchecked sources and the hosts playing into it. Where is that guest from? Are they backed by a corporate interest or are they a lobbyist for a specific industry? Take those things into consideration before forming your own opinion.
I have invited people with a more conservative voice to submit their opinion pieces. Now and again I will receive something, but it’s rare. If you or someone you know has a well-written opposing viewpoint to what is normally published on the opinion page, please send them to editor@calaverasenterprise.com for consideration. Keep the submission under 800 words, and make sure to include your name, city and a short biography line.
An editorial-length column might feel a little overwhelming to some, which is why we also run letters to the editor. Those are typically 350 words and are a more compact way to respond to something printed in the Enterprise. Those, too, can be sent to the editor email and should include your name, city of residence within Calaveras County and your phone number (which would not be printed).
We must be intelligent consumers with so much being thrown at us these days, but that’s just my opinion.