At a recent booster club fundraiser in Sonoma County, a local county supervisor was working the room. She stopped at our table to introduce herself. I’d heard her last name often over the 40 years we lived there. Her family is a dynasty in local politics.
After retiring and moving to Calaveras County, another familiar name cropped up. I worked for a large insurance company when John Garamendi was the insurance commissioner. He was persona non grata at work since the company’s take was that he wanted to shut us down. As I soon found out, his surname is also a staple in local, state and national politics.
But before you start fist-pumping and agreeing that we should get rid of “career politicians,” that is not what I am saying. Quite the opposite, in fact. Yes, all politicians have an agenda. Who doesn’t? Any sentient person does. Accusing a public official of having an agenda is silly. It’s the nature of the human beast, not just politics. What interests me is the nature that spawns some of the abominable representatives who give that “beast” a bad name.
Is making your wishes known the problem? Is being famous the crime? Be careful what you wish for because you might not like what replaces those familiar household names. Many of our current representatives are simply the product of bizarre public stunts that would make a Hollywood press agent blush. Sometimes I just want to throw a tent over D.C. and state capitals and charge admission.
So, then, what is the attraction of politics? Let’s pick the low-hanging fruit first. A New York Times op-ed by Sahil Chinoy and Jessia Ma offered some general answers. Seventy percent of the 116th House of Representatives were “active lawyers, businesspeople (including employees in insurance, finance and real estate) or medical professionals.” It is foolish to believe that those folks disrupted burgeoning careers to simply go jump through congressional hoops. They became politicians to further their own causes.
Our California representatives? Senators Feinstein and Padilla both became politicians early on. Vice President Kamala Harris was an assistant district attorney within one year out of Brown. Tom McClintock, currently representing District 4 (us) began his political career at 23 when he was elected the chair of the Ventura County Republican Party.
Why such early starts? Planning and execution. As you read this, Republican state legislatures are passing laws to counter the rampant voter fraud (false) that (in their opinion) stole the 2020 election. Or so they want voters to believe. The attack on the capitol was just a dry run for 2024. These state houses plan to only certify future electoral college results that favor them. This means Republican, of course, and to enact such a plan you have to seed the legislatures with rightwing fanatics early on. The popular vote then becomes just an exercise in futility. The desired result would be perpetual rule by white males that are beholden only to the state certification boards.
With their Trump puppets on their right hand screaming that their boy was robbed, the Republicans are using their left hand (sorry, GOP but you DO have left appendages, like it or not) to stack the Supreme Court with jurists expected to uphold this mass disenfranchisement of large groups of targeted voters; non-whites and liberals. When one party swallows the barbed wire lies of people like QAnon and Alex Jones, it is a simple matter to work behind the scenes with tainted politicians to tilt our democracy off the cliff. They don’t even need their top prevaricator now. Trump’s job is done.
So, what do those who do not fit into this new congressional paradigm do? First, we need to quit being apathetic. Politicians do have their own agendas, and their world view might not line up with your personal perspective. They are still supposed to represent everyone in their district. Remember, House representatives have to prove their mettle every two years.
On the right is a group of elected officials in the minority undermining the fragile foundation of our democracy. They encourage rabid amateur candidates to play for the TV audience like some evangelical pastor caught with prostitutes begging forgiveness from the pulpit while the television crawler shows where to keep send your life savings to preserve their tax-free “ministry.”
On the left are voters holding elected officials accountable. We can also start planning ourselves and elect local politicians who have a vested interest in the area their families have lived in for generations. I’d much rather see the name Garamendi in the congressional roll call than a Gaetz or a Greene, Gosar or Ghomert.
The GOP has chosen the path of bald authoritarianism. The choice is yours. How long you keep that choice is also up to you.
Jerry Tuck is a retired San Andreas resident and an indie author. Contact him olwhofan@aol.com or at his website, tucknrole.com