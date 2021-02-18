Editor
As a fairly new resident in the Copper Cove area of Copperopolis (eight years), I’ve seen a growing community come of age.
A large concern of mine, and many Copper Cove residents, is the recently approved Saddle Creek housing tract expansion planned by Copper Valley Investments (CVI) and the effect the 800 residential units will have on our community. This housing development coupled with the expanding CVI-owned Town Square will add to the capacity of the existing water treatment plant.
Currently Town Square is on a septic sewer system with waste being trucked to the Copper Cove treatment plant. CVI is opening the Gateway Hotel and an out-care medical center (producing hazardous medical waste). This will put a tremendous strain on an aging water-treatment system.
Water is a precious commodity, not only here but the entire state. Careful planning must be made to ensure the feasibility of such expansion. Consideration must be given regarding egress for all current residents. At this time Little John Road and Copper Cove Drive are only two lanes. This is the only way in and out of Copper Cove should a need arise to evacuate.
I look forward to seeing CCWD and the Calaveras County Planning Commission work closely with our new District 4 supervisor, Amanda Folendorf, to ensure this proposed expansion is done responsibly.
Nancy Henderson,
Copperopolis