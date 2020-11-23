Editor
I would like to give a shout out to the Calaveras Public Works Department for the wonderful job they did on the low water crossing bridge at the Jesus Maria and Hawver Road junction in Mokelumne Hill. The residents who live on Hawver Road who cross the river have had a few years, during winter, of the bridge flooding on a regular basis, not to mention the torn up road and rough terrain. The new bridge is raised by several inches, is completely smooth and level with the approaching road and the culverts are clear so water can pass freely under the bridge. The disruption to the neighbors, during construction, was minimal since they worked on one side at a time and kept the bridge open. Although I do not have to cross the bridge to get to my driveway, I really appreciate the effort of the county and the great job that was done. The new pavement on Jesus Maria Road also makes for a smooth drive. Thank you to the planners and contractors who worked on this project.
Evelyn Fletcher,
Mokelumne Hill