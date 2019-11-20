Editor
Will the 1974 Valley Springs Community Plan, revoked Nov. 12 by county supervisors, ever be replaced? Why should you care? Everyone in the greater Valley Springs area has an investment in a focused community plan for Valley Springs. It is the hub for shopping, services, schools, community events, jobs and more. Pressures from growth and development will bring change. Without a clear, local, community-guided vision for Valley Springs, future changes may not include what is needed or be what you want.
After years of hard, successful work by local residents to update the old community plan with new drafts, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors ignored the work and eliminated the Valley Springs Community Plan entirely from the new County-wide General Plan. We are not important enough? Valley Springs deserves better, don’t you think? If you are wondering how this happened, visit the MyValleySprings.com website. A history of community planning in Valley Springs can be found under Planning/Community Planning, or go to myvalleysprings.com/communityplanning.html.
The Planning Department has now posted Valley Springs Community Plan draft documents on a “Valley Springs Proposed Community Plan” webpage. Look under Calaveras County/Planning Department/Projects/Special Planning Projects, or go to planning.calaverasgov.us/Projects/Special-Planning-Projects. There is also a Valley Springs Community Area map and a link to provide comments.
If you consider yourself part of the Valley Springs community, and care about rural quality of life, traffic, environmental protection, housing needs, parks and trails, growth and development, please review the draft community plan documents and give feedback. What makes the Valley Springs community unique? Why is it special to you? What goals and policies specific to Valley Springs should be in a community plan? What problems need to be addressed? Does the Community Vision reflect your vision for the future of Valley Springs?
If you care about Valley Springs and want a focused community plan to guide its future, please give feedback on the draft community plans to the Calaveras County Planning Department at VSCPcomments@co.calaveras.ca.us or call 754-6394 for more information.
Colleen Platt,
Board member,