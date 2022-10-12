Editor

I am concerned that our democracy is in serious trouble. If Republicans are elected, it is a loss of our freedom, our voting rights, and privacy. Do we really want politicians controlling women's health? Social Security and Medicare will be on the chopping block. Currently, the Republican plan is to sunset both programs after five years. The Senator in Wisconsin wants those programs to be renewed every year. Do you really think a Republican congress will renew them? I don't. They will be gone. Do we want the government controlling every aspect of our lives? The current Supreme Court is in line to do that.

