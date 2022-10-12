I am concerned that our democracy is in serious trouble. If Republicans are elected, it is a loss of our freedom, our voting rights, and privacy. Do we really want politicians controlling women's health? Social Security and Medicare will be on the chopping block. Currently, the Republican plan is to sunset both programs after five years. The Senator in Wisconsin wants those programs to be renewed every year. Do you really think a Republican congress will renew them? I don't. They will be gone. Do we want the government controlling every aspect of our lives? The current Supreme Court is in line to do that.
Do we really want Republicans banning books? Whatever happened to the right to read and learn and have an opinion that isn't controlled by government? I can go on and on—but think about it: Do we want government controlling everything we think and do? I don't. However, the most important loss will be the loss of privacy.
Ask yourself: Can you live without Social Security and Medicare? I can't. Ask the candidates where they stand on these issues. Ask Tom McClintock if he thinks we should sunset Social Security and Medicare. Ask him if he is OK with controlling our health decisions, instead of a doctor who spent years gaining the knowledge to practice medicine. Do you think Tom McClintock or any politician should control our lives? I don't. Democracy will be gone, and we will have a dictator. It will be a sad day in America.