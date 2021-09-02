Editor
The Georgia and Texas election laws suppress voting in precisely the same manner that crosswalks suppress pedestrian travel. There is NOTHING in either measure that would prevent anyone from voting. The Democratic reaction to these changes is totally unreasonable. Moving the MLB Allstar game bordered on tyranny, and the Texas legislature “migration” borders on outright dereliction, and I hope the voters there remember it.
The COVID-19 situation is another problem that has become almost unmanageable due to a heavy application of partisan politics. It would be much easier to understand the Democratic indignation if they weren’t shipping illegal aliens all over the nation, many of whom are Covid-positive. A sage old redneck (me) once said that if Donald Trump had mandated Covid vaccination, the nation’s hospitals would be overrun with Democrats.
Dennis Grady
San Andreas