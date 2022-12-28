Yes, everybody has a funny bone, and it’s the only bone in our body that gives us a longer life. Levity is a healer, and an essential melody of human conversation. In fact, if conversation is music, humor is its jazz. Imagine the musical score that is the “Looney Tunes” bed for Wile E. Coyote chasing the Road Runner, “Beep Beep!” By the way, Chuck Jones got his idea for that comic series from Mark Twain’s description of the Coyote and the Jackass Rabbit in his book, “Roughing It.”

To get the full value of levity, one must take a step-up from maintaining a sense of humor, and embrace a humorous outlook on life. We must constantly be on the lookout for justifications to be elated. Levity is the grease that keeps the wheels of relaxation rolling, while diminishing depression and anxiety that left unattended, might deliver an early grave.

