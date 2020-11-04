Hunter Biden’s involvement first with Barisma, the corrupt Ukrainian energy company, and now the Biden Family’s involvement with the Chinese communist company CFC China in forming their Sino-Blackhawk company should worry everyone.
The allegations that Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, his brother and other family members were given $10 million from the Chinese by this Chinese oil company is of major concern. Joe Biden said to the American people during the debate that he has never received a penny from foreign interests. Well, his family has, and he was supposed to get 10% of the cut, so is it held in trust for him by his family? Or do his family members simply syphon money to him or buy his property? Or is he just out-and-out lying?
How does he own four mansions on an annual income of $174,000? It is of major concern and should be thoroughly investigated, especially since Biden during the debate said he was in favor of doing away with the American oil industry. Doesn’t anyone see the set up?
If Biden has been elected president and starts shutting down the U.S. oil industry, the Chinese, due to their favored status with the Bidens, and the Ukrainians will be first in line to provide us with oil at most likely a fixed price because, like it or not, for the time being we still need oil to build roads, supply energy, building materials, etc. Guess who benefits from this set up? Not the American people.
So, now that we have become energy independent do we want to destroy our oil industry, killing thousands of jobs and be forced to rely on China or any of the other countries involved in this scandal such as Ukraine, Russia and Iran?
What a coup for the Biden family who probably stands to gain even more than the original $10 million from future imported Chinese oil. If the allegations prove true, which I believe they will, then shame on the Bidens for selling out their country to the detriment of the American people!
Unfortunately, the liberal press is trying to avoid covering this new development because they want to get Biden elected. Such biased reporting is a disgrace to their profession.
Kristine Yankovsky is a local attorney. She is a U.S. citizen who lived in Europe growing up.