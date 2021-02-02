Editor
Hooray! Just got a belated birthday present for my 78th—my COVID-19 shot (Moderna COVID-19)! It was conferred this morning at 10:59 a.m. at Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas and I feel great. The second one will follow four weeks from now. It’s easy, painless and the atmosphere was festive. Dignity Health told me that I am one of 300 who will get the jab today. Yesterday, 250 lucky people got theirs. Sign up as soon as you can and just do it, so we can get out of this mess. In the meantime, I’m wearing my mask when I go out.
No fool here.
Linda T. Field,
Mokelumne Hill