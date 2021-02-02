Editor

Hooray! Just got a belated birthday present for my 78th—my COVID-19 shot (Moderna COVID-19)! It was conferred this morning at 10:59 a.m. at Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas and I feel great. The second one will follow four weeks from now. It’s easy, painless and the atmosphere was festive. Dignity Health told me that I am one of 300 who will get the jab today. Yesterday, 250 lucky people got theirs. Sign up as soon as you can and just do it, so we can get out of this mess. In the meantime, I’m wearing my mask when I go out.

No fool here.

Linda T. Field,

Mokelumne Hill

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.