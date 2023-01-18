It was January 2002, and I was waiting in a line so long I was hoping others would give up so I could get ahead. Then I drew a deep breath and let my mind turn off for a few moments. Instantly, I became a conscious observer instead of a patterned thinker. I watched my thoughts and judgements as they passed through my awareness, I smiled! I was no longer waiting, but neither had I lost my place in line, and before I knew it I was being helped at the counter.

As a society, we are addicted to thinking, possibly dating back to Descartes and his famous statement, “I think, therefore I am.” Thinking to be sure is an amazing tool, without which we could not have made last night’s dinner, let alone planned and executed modern civilization. However, the pattern of our thoughts is all too often twisted by our ego and, therefore, as Einstein may have said, “we will not solve our problems with the thinking that created them.”

