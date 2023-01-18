It was January 2002, and I was waiting in a line so long I was hoping others would give up so I could get ahead. Then I drew a deep breath and let my mind turn off for a few moments. Instantly, I became a conscious observer instead of a patterned thinker. I watched my thoughts and judgements as they passed through my awareness, I smiled! I was no longer waiting, but neither had I lost my place in line, and before I knew it I was being helped at the counter.
As a society, we are addicted to thinking, possibly dating back to Descartes and his famous statement, “I think, therefore I am.” Thinking to be sure is an amazing tool, without which we could not have made last night’s dinner, let alone planned and executed modern civilization. However, the pattern of our thoughts is all too often twisted by our ego and, therefore, as Einstein may have said, “we will not solve our problems with the thinking that created them.”
We have been trained by social norms, school and mass media to think competitively and obfuscate mistakes. This pattern often leads to games of one-up man-ship and an unwillingness to even recognize errors, let alone correct them. On a planetary scale, one of the most obvious ways the competitive thinking pattern has played out is in armed conflict.
The only winners of armed conflict are the companies involved in the military industrial complex. Meanwhile, we are all paying for and being poisoned by preparation for and acts of war. This toxicity doesn’t spare the employees of Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon or Pfizer, and it isn’t helping our life support system, either. (Yes, Pfizer is also a “defense” contractor with over 13 billion in Department of Defense obligations in 2021 alone.) The warring pattern cannot be broken by more competitive thinking, just as the ripples in the pond cannot be stopped by more splashing.
Instead, we could each take a moment to go behind our thoughts. There, in the still space between breaths, one finds a consciousness behind the mind’s pattern. This consciousness is a powerful witness of patterns, and it will take a strong witness to own the pattern we have wrapped ourselves in. The future is ours to make, so let’s each take a break from the troubled waters of thought and in the calm stillness break the bellicose waves that wrack the pond we all share. The future starts now.