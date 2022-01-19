Recently during a rally in Arizona, former president Donald Trump said no Republican will ever get elected if Senate Democrats pass their voting rights bill. Meanwhile, 19 states with Republican legislatures have passed bills making it harder for people to vote.
What exactly are they afraid of? Texas is changing their voting laws to make it harder to vote based on accusations of massive fraud. According to the Texas Attorney General’s office, only 199 people have been charged with election fraud between 2005 to 2020. In that same time, 94 million votes were cast. Sorry. That is not enough votes to sway an election.
What are these terrible voter bills the Democrats want to ruin our democracy with? The Freedom to Vote Act is a trimmed version of the For the People Act the House passed. The bills would modernize and update the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The 1965 bill was needed because the KKK and others were keeping Black folks from being able to cast a ballot. Being threatened with death or being burned out of your house has a bit of a dampening effect on a voter.
The new bill the Senate wants to vote on would allow two weeks early voting in towns of more than 3,000 people. People can vote by mail. Handy if you’re old or disabled. And something I’ve been doing since a poll worker joked, “You’re a Democrat? We hang Democrats in Calaveras County.” Ha ha. Really funny.
Ballots can be dropped off at their polling station or a legal drop box. Election Day is a holiday. (Probably not needed if we have two weeks to vote). The bill establishes uniform standards for voter ID’s in states that require them. It’s a federal crime to lie to voters with official-looking flyers with wrong dates or erroneous voting locations. Penalties for voter intimidation are increased. Voting rights are restored for those who have served their time in jail.
The bill provides for uniform voter registration rules. Provides automatic voter registration at state Departments of Motor Vehicles, also same-day voter registration and online voter registration. It protects voters from purges by requiring them to be notified if they are dropped and given information on how to re-register.
Any entity that spends more than $10,000 must disclose all its major donors. Advertisements will be required to identify who is paying for them. Indigenous Americans must have at least one polling place available on tribal lands with states required to accept tribal or federal ID.
The Federal Election Commission’s power is beefed up to ensure candidates run campaigns legally. Any states with a history of discrimination violations are required to get an approved clearance if they want to make changes to their voting laws. After 10 years of no violations, the state will be dropped from preclearance rules.
Partisan gerrymandering is banned. Currently, states in the South are going crazy with this—although it’s problem in 35 of 50 states. In many states where the population is almost evenly divided between political parties, gerrymandering often allows the party in power with up to 70% of the elected candidates. Because of gerrymandering, only 10% of House elections are competitive. Forget term limits. Making elections more competitive will get rid of entrenched politicians.
More importantly, voting machines must have a paper trail. Worried about fraud? Paper trails will be a check on electronic voting that might be manipulated by foreign or domestic entities.
In 2006, the 1965 Voting Rights Act was reauthorized in a bipartisan vote. Many Republican Senators who voted for reauthorization are currently in the Senate. Why are they now opposed? Is it better to suppress the vote or gerrymander your way to victory and power? Is this democracy in action? Aren’t we supposed to play fair and be Reagan’s shining city on the hill?
An excerpt from Reagan’s farewell address: “At the start of this decade, I suggested that we live in equally momentous times, that it is up to us now to decide whether our form of government would endure and whether history still had a place of greatness for a quiet, pleasant, greening land called America. Not everything has been made perfect in seven years, nor will it be made perfect in seven times 70 years, but before us, this year and beyond, are great prospects for the cause of peace and world freedom. I've spoken of the shining city all my political life, but I don't know if I ever quite communicated what I saw when I said it. But in my mind, it was a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, wind-swept, God-blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace”
If only.