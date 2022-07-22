“Okay kids, fire drill! Where do we go?”
Running barefoot down our driveway, my brother and I would make our way to the fire drill “spot”—the mailbox—and swing open the door to find fudgesicles as a prize for remembering our little game.
What everyone knows in the California foothills is this isn’t just a game; it’s reality. In Calaveras County there were four grass fires during the 2021 fire season, involving over 1,000 acres. This year, the Electra Fire has burned a devastating 4,478 acres. As a pediatrician, I have seen firsthand the dangers wildfires pose to our kids. From the psychological trauma of lost housing to the immediate and long-lasting effects of prolonged smoke exposure on developing lungs.
Creating a disaster plan ensures your family is as prepared as possible for a fire. The plan should include a meeting location, like a tree or a mailbox, that everyone in the family can identify and get to in the event of a crisis. Particularly for small children, it’s important to practice at least twice a year.
In preparation for a quick exit or a planned evacuation, it’s helpful to have a disaster kit. Important documents like birth certificates and passports, family heirlooms, and a small supply of food and water should be included. If you have a child with a prescription medication, it is important to include 7-10 days of that medicine in the kit.
While preparing for what to do in the event of a fire evacuation is critical, families also need to be aware of the dangerous health effects that wildfire smoke can have on kids. Children with respiratory conditions like asthma are at high risk for health effects from wildfire smoke. Smoke can trigger an asthma attack. In a child who is otherwise healthy, smoke can cause chest tightness, trouble breathing, coughing, lightheadedness and cause stinging of the eyes, nose and throat. Studies have shown that exposure to other air pollutants as a child leads to increased risk for other respiratory conditions later in life. In addition, a recent study suggests that exposure to wildfire smoke while pregnant can lead to increased risk of premature birth.
So what can we do? As community members of the California foothills we have little control over Mother Nature and when wildfires occur. There are, however, a few simple steps we can take to reduce our family’s risk from wildfire and mitigate worsening fire seasons.
1.) Create a disaster plan with your family and practice it. For more information on fire preparedness in the home, check out Calaveras Consolidated fire district’s 10 Simple Steps to a Safer Home, available at calcofire.org.
2.) Aim for indoor activities for your young children when wildfires are impacting air quality. For more information on the air quality in your area, you can check the Air Quality Index (AQI) on airnow.gov for a given zip code. When AQI is greater than 150, you should limit outdoor activities for all children. For children with respiratory conditions like asthma, outdoor activities should be limited when AQI is greater than 100. If you are concerned that your child's health may be affected by wildfire smoke, reach out to your child’s primary care doctor.
3.) Advocate for local policies and politicians that aim to reduce wildfire risk in our community. Some of these policies would include removal of hazardous dead trees, vegetation clearing, and working with gas and electric companies to bury power lines in and near high fire threat areas.
Understanding wildfire preparedness, air quality, and the steps we can take to reduce wildfire risk will improve not only the health of the children in Calaveras County but also the health of our community.
Rachel Williams (Caynak) is a Doctor of Medicine and former Calaveras County resident who works at the UC Davis Department of Pediatrics.