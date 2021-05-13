Editor

The formation of an unregistered militia, a gun-toting group planning activities in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties, does not deserve civil recognition.

Registered militias throughout the state of California have done excellent support services for disasters, but this group is a thinly disguised, and unlawful group trying to strike fear in lawful groups like Black Lives Matter and Black Land Matters, journalists and people who favor voting rights for all, etc.

Thank goodness our sheriff saw through the aim of this group and will not provide protection to a group that is private, and openly expressed that they would not provide protection to people with differing political views.

They don’t belong here, they are a hate group, and their aim is to strike fear in populations they don’t approve of. Throw the bums out.

Mary Matzek

