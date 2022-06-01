Prior to watching Texas governor Greg Abbott’s press conference on May 25 regarding the heartbreaking mass murder of 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, I thought I was cynical and disillusioned. Yet, as Abbott sat there and so blatantly tried to generate political capital from the deaths of children, I felt my cynicism deepen and my disillusionment grow.
Gov. Abbott blamed American gun violence on mental illness without offering a scrap of evidence. He even admitted the shooter had no known history of mental illness. It was a practiced and deliberate attempt to deflect from the most obvious contributing factor to the carnage, which was the easy availability of assault rifles and high-capacity magazines.
Of course, at the press conference the governor was pandering to the National Rifle Association lobby and to his rabid political base, both of whom want assault rifles and high-capacity magazines to be readily available to anyone on their 18th birthday, including a mass murderer, as they are in Texas.
Abbott and his NRA ilk believe it was the shooter’s Constitutional right to buy a weapon of war, which he later used on a classroom of children. The governor canceled his appearance at the NRA convention on May 27-29, but sent a videotaped statement. Former president Donald Trump and Texas senator Ted Cruz did speak at the convention. The NRA has contributed generously to all three politicians.
At his press conference, Abbott talked of improving mental health services in Texas. Bravo. He even talked about a new mental health building of some sort, but what got my attention is when he said, “Buildings don’t treat people. People treat people.” Really? I think I’ve heard something like that before from the NRA, “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.”
People also kill little 10-year-olds with an assault rifle they bought without any firearms safety training, and with no waiting period, no references, and no real questions asked beyond those on the National Instant Criminal Background Check System form. Maybe Texas might want to try a basic question like, “Are you going to kill a bunch of people with these two assault rifles and 1,600 bullets?”
I don’t know upon what Governor Abbott’s opinion regarding mass shootings and mental illness is based. As the Harvard Review of Psychiatry (‘Mental Illness, Mass Shootings, and the Future of Psychiatric Research into American Gun Violence,’ 1/2/21)” explains, “There is no existing or forthcoming unified theory of impaired brain functioning or of cognitive, mood, or behavioral dysregulation that could adequately explain mass shootings or multiple-victim gun homicides.”
The Harvard Review article also notes that an FBI study published in 2014 concluded that “formally diagnosed mental illness is not a very specific predictor of violence of any type, let alone targeted violence.” Some studies have even found that persons diagnosed with disorders such as major depression and schizophrenia are less likely than non–mentally ill offenders to use firearms in violent crimes, because they can barely get off the couch let alone commit mass murder. Nevertheless, the mentally ill are now handy scapegoats for Abbott and his callous, power-grubbing, AR15-loving cronies.
The truth is gun violence is a complicated issue. Again, from the Harvard Review of Psychiatry, “To assume that gun violence is primarily a problem confined to a perpetrator’s brain may impede inquiry into a range of factors that could be crucial to a full understanding of mass shootings—factors such as the perpetrator’s sex, race, socioeconomic status, relationships, attitudes, personal history, the place where a shooting occurs and the perpetrator’s (dis)connection to it, and the ways in which local gun cultures and unrestricted access to guns might create the conditions under which these events become more likely.”
As someone who has struggled with mental illness most of my life, I can tell you that I am much more likely to harm myself than I am to harm anyone else, and I am more likely to be a victim of violence than a perpetrator. I can also tell you I have struggled with the stigma and the shame of mental illness thanks to ignorant people like Gov. Abbott. I can hear the drumbeat and the chants growing louder already, “Guns don’t kill people. Crazy people kill people.”
Muriel Zeller is a poet and writer who lives in Valley Springs, California. You may reach her at murielzeller52@gmail.com.