Editor
In his press conference on Aug. 3, Gov. Newsom addressed the question of wearing masks.
He began by mentioning the recent death of a Fresno teen from COVID-19, but then he must have felt like he had to be fair and honest by pointing out that for young people, “the odds of dying from COVID-19 are extremely low” (which everyone knows – and which has led to risky behavior by young people who feel something between immune and invincible).
Where he failed to grasp an opportunity was in not using that portion of his message to highlight the possibility of lifetime damage to internal organs (most especially the lungs) which can lead to a shortened life span filled with medical procedures.
It’s true that we don’t yet know the future and can’t be sure how the virus will affect people 10 or 20 years from now, but we do know that many hospitalized COVID-19 patients who survive do so with damage to the lungs and other internal organs.
Perhaps he could have said, “It’s true that you probably won’t die if you are young and infected, there is a good possibility that you will seriously damage your lungs and this may lead to major medical problems later in life.”
Translation: You may not die now, but you may suffer later.
He also should be highlighting the fact that masks are worn not to protect the wearer, but to protect others in close proximity, and people who believe that the most important thing is their individual freedom (not to wear a mask) should ask themselves a simple question: is this freedom worth someone else’s life?
That is, if an unmasked person unintentionally infects someone else and they die, was the unmasked person’s freedom worth the other person’s life?
Should they give up their life for your “freedom” when you won’t even take a simple step to protect the lives of others?
The governor also needs to address the county sheriffs who refuse to enforce the mask order.
If the order is posted on the door of the supermarket, but 40% of people still come in without a mask on (and the sheriff will not take any enforcement action), will the governor take any action against those sheriffs, or will he urge citizens to recall that sheriff (if that is the best he can do)?
We know that the likelihood of another lockdown is increased if a higher number of people refuse to wear masks.
So, it is the unmasked who may force us all back into our homes. Is that really what those unmasked people want?
We know that masks save lives.
We know that young people feel invincible (and apparently unconcerned).
Don’t we need a dose of fear (about the effects later in life), guilt (for potentially forcing us all back into lockdown) and outright shame (for being truly selfish in using the fig leaf of “freedom” to put innocent lives at risk)?
You don’t have the freedom to yell “fire” in a crowded theater – and you shouldn’t have the freedom to knowingly put the lives of others at risk when there is a simple way to avoid doing that.
Brock Estes,
Valley Springs