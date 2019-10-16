Gather a random group of people together and give them an intelligence test of IQ questions and general knowledge. After they’ve finished, ask them how well they think they did. Generally, you’ll find that people who made lots of errors will think they did pretty well, and people who did well will humbly estimate that they did OK but not great, believing that others are probably just as sharp as they are. The simple explanation is that people who are not that smart also lack a perspective on their own ignorance.
This phenomenon was named after David Dunning and Justin Kruger, the two psychologists who first discovered it. It’s known as the Dunning-Kruger effect, and neither you nor I nor anyone else is immune to overestimating our intelligence.
This all-too-human foible is particularly significant these days when any ignorant person can find confirmation of his ignorant beliefs somewhere on the internet, verifying his decision that he’s pretty smart. I hesitate to substitute the words “dumb” and “stupid” for “ignorant” because those words are fraught with emotion, and I want people to read all the way to the end of this piece. Nevertheless, those words do fit the situation. I willingly admit to my own ignorance and bias, my own overestimation of how right I am. Self-righteousness is an equal opportunity error.
This phenomenon is disastrous for our democracy because so many of us have already decided what’s right, what’s good for our country and our planet, and the smart way to move forward. Politicians who add a degree of arrogance and bravado to their ignorance can sway us in their direction. A narcissistic politician may think that she’s smarter than her advisers, her military experts and her intelligence officers when, in fact, she’s just over-confident, suffering from the Dunning-Kruger disease. A politician who wants verification of his brilliance may choose to surround himself with toady sycophants – yes-men – who are reticent to disagree with his decisions, no matter how misdirected they may be. Then they’ll have to spend their time refusing or reversing his decisions, or worse, hiding them from the prying eyes of the media who will necessarily expose how misguided he is. A politician who over-estimates her intelligence may become at odds with that same media holding a light up to her poor judgment. What can she do but call them hacks, deny their stories as fake and biased, and condemn them as frequently as is necessary to poison the minds of her followers against them and proclaim her brilliance. This is how the Dunning-Kruger effect becomes not only an individual but a national tragedy.
The very science that could answer the question of who is right and who is ignorant can also be a problem for politicians who want to promulgate a false belief. Climate change is the obvious example. If the evidence is overwhelming that your ideological belief is wrong, you can always deny the validity of the methods, discredit the credentials of the scientists and proclaim that you know better than the experts.
If the public finds fault with the wisdom of her decisions, a politician needs to remind them how brilliant she is. If a legislator comes under criticism for being shortsighted, he can always play his trump card and remind people that a majority of Americans elected him, so he must be smarter than they think. Smarter than even he thinks he is. A politician who blunders into a serious breach of her oath of office may struggle to change the narrative, shift the blame to others, or manipulate the language surrounding her error to make it look like what she did wasn’t so bad. If others call her corrupt, she can profess that her goal is really to expose corruption, the corruption of her opponents. Such tactics can work. Maybe she is actually as smart as she thinks she is. Or, maybe she’s just counting on our being fools.
But she’s not so smart. Nor is he. In fact, none of us is as smart as we want to believe. That’s why we must all be vigilant these days and admit our prejudices, examine our individual ideologies, and view situations from multiple perspectives before deciding that we’re so smart we must be right. We need to look for the evidence that supports our beliefs, not the hearsay that confirms our biases. If we’re as smart as we think we are, we need to start acting like it and stop reading only the print that validates our beliefs, listening to only the podcasts that substantiate our opinions, and watching only the videos that confirm our ideology. It’s not easy these days with so much news – fake or otherwise – from which to cull our putative facts. Let’s take a humble view of our intelligence and admit that maybe we’ve made mistakes in the past. There will be opportunities to correct those mistakes. That’s the smart thing to do. That’s what our democracy will require if it’s to survive.
Jim Pesout is a retired high school teacher who lives in Mountain Ranch. You can reach him at jpesout@gmail.com.