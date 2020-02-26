Editor
Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD) Superintendent Mark Campbell misleads the public when he says Proposition 13 on the March 3 ballot will have “zero impact on local property taxes” (“School leaders: Prop 13 won’t lead to higher property taxes for Calaveras residents,” Feb. 20).
This Proposition 13 will nearly double the debt caps for local school districts. That means districts will be able to issue more local bonds than current law allows. The cost of repaying the principal and interest of local bonds is added to the bottom of property tax bills, in addition to the tax on assessed value.
The article states, “CUSD is hoping to pass a bond on the November ballot to fund the construction of Career Technical Education classrooms at Calaveras High School (CHS), a new gym at Toyon Middle School, track and field facilities at San Andreas Elementary School, new turf on the multi-use playing field at CHS, and tennis court renovations at CHS, among other projects.”
If voters make the mistake of approving Proposition 13 in March, the cap on how much of this debt can be issued – and charged to property owners – will almost double. Prop. 13 will have an impact on local property tax bills. They’ll be higher.
Jon Coupal,
President,
Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association