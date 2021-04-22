Editor
Calaveras County spent 13 years updating its General Plan. The update was supposed to take just two years. Not surprisingly, the tortured and wearisome result is mostly empty promises. The Calaveras County General Plan adopted by the board of supervisors in November 2019 is hardly a plan at all.
A county’s General Plan is intended to help communities be prepared for wildfires; ensure we have adequate evacuation routes and enough firefighters; keep manufacturing plants and their pollution away from low-income housing developments and schools; make sure new subdivisions will have water, sewer and adequate emergency services; improve emergency response times; and more. A General Plan should serve the citizens by sustaining our environment, both natural and built.
A plan that addresses the aforementioned issues promptly and thoroughly should be obvious, don’t you think? Unfortunately, for years county officials actively ignored requests from the public to address these issues and ultimately adopted a General Plan that defers their resolution indefinitely. How will I get out of my neighborhood during a fire? We’ll figure it out later. Will there be enough firefighters when the next Butte fire happens? We’ll find out while the fire burns.
Even after witnessing the devastation of the Butte fire, the county still won’t prioritize identification of evacuation routes or funding more firefighters or hiring more law enforcement or improving emergency response times. What kind of plan says, “We’ll deal with it later,” to over 120 critical issues?
When it comes to something like evacuation routes, which could mean life or death, we deserve more than a plan to make a plan. Not only does the General Plan fail to address these issues, it does not even make a commitment as to when it will address these issues. It could be tomorrow or 20 years from now.
There are unique challenges and unique rewards to living in Calaveras County. We deserve a plan that protects us, our families and our ways of life. We deserve a plan that says something of substance, a plan that does more than kick the can of worms down the road.
Megan Fiske,
Outreach Coordinator
Community Action Project/Calaveras Planning Coalition