Autumn is my favorite season, not only because it brings me lots of ways to prepare and eat my favorite food—pumpkin—but for the color show it displays, the aroma of spices lingering in my kitchen after preparing a meal or a treat, the smell of fireplace smoke outside floating through the air, the taste of autumn and winter squashes, robust one-pot dinners, the warmth my body feels ingesting these foods and the crackle of the first fire after summer has ended. It surely must be autumn in Heaven!
Let’s talk pumpkin. Here is a little cocktail chatter for your next party. There are over 100 varieties of pumpkins! There are also several types of pumpkins: white, blue, warty, dark green, orange (of course), Cinderella, baby bear and miniature, to name a few. The best way to tell if a pumpkin is ripe is to gently press your fingernail into the hard rind trying to puncture it. If it just dents the pumpkin and does not puncture it, it is ripe and ready for picking. The best time to pick your pumpkin is between the end of August and the end of October. All pumpkins are edible, but if you are carving an actual carving pumpkin, although you could eat it, remember that it will be stringy and tough. The best pumpkins to eat and make pies with are sugar or sweet pumpkins, as they are called. They are small and round, easy to de-seed and cook.
I like to serve pumpkin soup in a hollowed-out pumpkin. It makes for such a beautiful presentation—so dramatic! I also like to hollow out pumpkins and place jars filled with water inside acting as a vase for a bouquet of flowers to use as a centerpiece or just to jazz up my kitchen table. And what really makes a pretty sight is to steam asparagus spears and stand them in a small hollowed out pumpkin. The deep rich green of the asparagus and the brilliant orange of the pumpkin really is a showstopper! At my last dinner party, I cut off the tops of Jack-Be-Little pumpkins, hollowed them out and stuffed them with an appetizer that needed to be cooked in the oven. As they finished, I replaced the tops and served them on small white plates to each of my guests.
Here is a healthy full-bodied side dish that can be served with a roasted pork loin or as a main dish for a vegetarian meal.
Stuffed pumpkin
Ingredients
1 medium pumpkin, 6-8 lbs.
1 large eggplant
2 Tbsp. olive oil AND butter
6 chopped green onions
2 cups cooked brown rice
½ cup pumpkin seeds
1 cup cooked black beans
2 cooked and sliced carrots
½ cup roasted diced red pepper
¼ cup capers
Chopped parsley
Directions
Cut an 8-inch circle out of the top of the pumpkin, scrape out the seeds and pulp and liberally sprinkle the insides with salt, pepper and Worcestershire sauce. Set aside.
Wash, peel and slice the eggplant into ½ inches slices sprinkled with salt and allow to set for 30 minutes. Then rinse and dry the eggplant and cut into small pieces.
Sauté the green onions in the butter olive oil mixture and add the eggplant cooking for 10 minutes stirring and adding more olive oil as needed.
Combine all the ingredients along with the eggplant and green onions. Stuff into the pumpkin, replace the top and place in a shallow baking dish and bake for 1 hour at 425 degrees. Remove from the oven and fold in capers AND chopped fresh parsley.
