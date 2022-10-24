Recipe

Serve with pumpkin bread and tea for dessert!

Autumn is my favorite season, not only because it brings me lots of ways to prepare and eat my favorite food—pumpkin—but for the color show it displays, the aroma of spices lingering in my kitchen after preparing a meal or a treat, the smell of fireplace smoke outside floating through the air, the taste of autumn and winter squashes, robust one-pot dinners, the warmth my body feels ingesting these foods and the crackle of the first fire after summer has ended. It surely must be autumn in Heaven!

Let’s talk pumpkin. Here is a little cocktail chatter for your next party. There are over 100 varieties of pumpkins! There are also several types of pumpkins: white, blue, warty, dark green, orange (of course), Cinderella, baby bear and miniature, to name a few. The best way to tell if a pumpkin is ripe is to gently press your fingernail into the hard rind trying to puncture it. If it just dents the pumpkin and does not puncture it, it is ripe and ready for picking. The best time to pick your pumpkin is between the end of August and the end of October. All pumpkins are edible, but if you are carving an actual carving pumpkin, although you could eat it, remember that it will be stringy and tough. The best pumpkins to eat and make pies with are sugar or sweet pumpkins, as they are called. They are small and round, easy to de-seed and cook.

