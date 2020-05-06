Once again 2019 was a great year for the Copper Food Pantry. We enjoyed an outstanding team of volunteers and terrific financial and hospitality support from the following major benefactors:
1. Copper Canyon Baptist Church and Lake Tulloch Bible Church for their sponsorship as well as financial support and physical hospitatlity, not to overlook their spiritual guidance.
2. Another generous senior grant provided to us by the Calaveras Community Foundation.
The key organizations and individuals who support our financial/food drives, which includes: the Copperopolis Fire/Volunteer Fire Departments, EMTs, and our local chapter of the VFW, who support us in the “Fill the Boot” drives; and the Copper Valley community fund drive led by Phyllis Richards and a significant donation from the Copper Valley Golf Men’s club.
Without the support of these organizations, we would be unable to exist, much less provide the “senior-centric” services we currently offer to Copperopolis area families who need us.
In addition, we are truly grateful to the following agencies, vendors and groups:
1. Young’s IGA for all their support and assistance through discounted pricing, assisting us with procurement options, and supporting our annual “Fill the Boot” drives.
2. The Resource Connection in San Andreas for brokering on behalf of needy groups and providing us with highly discounted produce and food staples for our monthly distributions.
3. Both the Copperopolis Lions Club and the Ladies Auxiliary for their generous donations.
4. All the wonderful people who provide monthly, periodic or one-time donations that help cover our basic infrastructure, as well as provide additional food staples.
5. The Copperopolis Post Office, Century 21 Real Estate, Boy and Girl Scouts for their annual food drives.
6. Bradley and Brown Real Estate, who let us use their offices for our support staff during our “Fill the Boot” food drives.
We also appreciate and are enormously thankful to our wonderful team of volunteers who, month after month, donate their time and efforts to make our distribution days a success. What a great team God has blessed us with!
Finally, as a result of the generosity of all our benefactors, we are again entering 2020 with sufficient budget funding to carry us to our next fund drive in May (Memorial Day “Fill the Boot”). Please accept our sincere wishes for a happy, fruitful and blessed new year!
Board of Directors,
Copperopolis Community Food Pantry