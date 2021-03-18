Editor
I believe that I have another public service announcement worthy of consideration, re: the “cancel culture.”
What is glaring at me is that “cult” is a significantly descriptive attribute in the word “culture.” Since a cult has often been referenced as having leadership that intends to control the thinking and subsequently the actions of others, which requires that the subjects become docile, hypnotized, Pavlovian puppets/pawns on the chessboard and fodder in the juggernaut (behavior control), in its most general sense it is primarily about getting another/others to compliantly do one’s bidding!
This announcement is a very compendious component to a complex matter involving ethos, pathos and logos, the art and science of persuasion, not necessarily good or bad, but depending on intent, purpose, objective, goals and mission.
Thank you for pondering, wondering and contemplating upon this announcement by The Wacky Wizard of “Odd,” maverick “Puck” of the Mother Lode (please understand that Dr. Seuss is only the beginning and that Mark Twain has now been included for revocation by the cancellation “cult”).
Dennis Day,
Murphys