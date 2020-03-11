“Gene, gene, roses are red ...” is a geneticist’s knockout twist to a once-famous love song, and it calls to mind the inevitable truth, that roses are red because of their genes. Genes make us who we are.
The public’s understanding of how all this works is nil. Genes tell cells how to make the chemistries that make us human – no fooling! And genes have switches on them – called “methylation” – that turn genes (thus chemistries) on and off.
Oh, big deal! If I squeeze an orange for orange juice, what do I care about the genes that make an orange? Or an orangutan?
That’s the “knowledge gap” speaking. I can walk up to a medical doctor anywhere in the county and mention “the oxytocinergic system,” and he or she won’t know what I’m talking about. Sure, they’ve heard of oxytocin, but the public hasn’t. The public walks around in a cloud of sheer ignorance.
It’s true – science leaps forward, but society takes baby steps to catch up; the “gap” grows wider and wider.
The oxytocinergic system is a bunch of trace chemical secretions by cells (hormones, if we prefer) which are responsible for social bonding, maternal care and other “prosocial” behaviors. In recent medicine, it turns out that “early childhood adversity” (poor socioeconomic conditions among children) is linked to care-giving responses in adults. Even in rodents, good mothering has links to DNA, methylation in particular, the methylation of the OXTR gene nicknamed for its control of oxytocin receptors.
If it happens in rats, how can we be so sure it happens in humans too? Well, lots of little dents result in a big hole. One study showed that children raised in an orphanage had lower oxytocin production. The journal “Nature” reported that early life adversity was associated with the methylation of certain genes. Even suicide victims in post-mortem studies showed greater methylation of the NR3C1 gene. Add them up: science demonstrated that early life adversity (environment) causes “methylation” (epigenetic) changes to DNA, flipping genes on and off that result in anxiety and depression in adult life. Early life adversity can redden or pale a rose!
Drug companies have jumped to attention to find new drugs that flip the epigenetic switches back again. Hardly anyone can visualize the whirr of changes ahead. Take the history of “maternity blues,” for example. Herbalists in Shakespeare’s day treated this condition with the root and leaves of motherwort. Around World War II, the male clan of doctors diagnosed an “hysterical reaction to childbirth” in depressed mothers (DSM I). The updated psychiatry manual DSM III revised it and officially classified it “postpartum depression,” common as it is. The cutting edge of medicine today looks at how our own environments shape our epigenetic profiles; soon we may see drugs that flip our genetic switches.
The lingering question is how long will it take society at large to internalize the new medicine? Is a raft of political changes in store? Not really – science lies well beyond the ken of most voters who can’t stare into the eyes of the future. People will consume gene-flipping drugs before they will vote a political solution to early life adversity. The “gap” in knowledge is gaping more and more, and a well-engineered bridge to tomorrow is so unlikely.
Bud Hoekstra is an organic farmer in Glencoe. You can reach him at foothillberries@gmail.com.