Editor
I received a campaign flyer from Tom McClintock, and in very tiny print is a disclaimer which states: prepared, published and mailed at taxpayer expense.
Here is another example of this congressman using an unethical and probably illegal use of taxpayer money. He is a Trump stooge and everything in the flyer is a promotion of Trump failures.
McClintock claims that not wearing a mask is a constitutional right. Never mind that it could help in the fight against the virus. However, that is only one example of his total kowtowing to Donald Trump. I expect this letter will raise the ire of Trump supporters, but they should think about the lies and misinformation being used to promote the false ideas of Donald Trump. I wonder why any self-respecting Republican can still support those lies.
M. E. Connelly,
Valley Springs