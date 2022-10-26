I am writing this letter in support of Gail Bunge, candidate for the Bret Harte Union High School District (BHUHSD) board. I have known Gail Bunge for over 30 years. I am a local retired elementary school teacher. We met when our daughters started kindergarten at Hazel Fischer Elementary. Throughout these many years, Gail has been a passionate and informed advocate for children.
Gail was also a preferred substitute for my classroom and was frequently requested by my colleagues as well. Her early childhood education experience was especially valuable, providing opportunities to extend the students' learning and “seize” precious teachable moments. I knew that my students were safe, challenged and loved when left in her care.
I was delighted when Gail decided to run for the BHUHSD board. I knew she was someone who would be cautious with the hard decisions of balancing fiscal management with student needs. She has not disappointed and continues to impress me with her knowledge and passion for a job that has been especially difficult over the last few years.
In closing, I encourage you to reelect Gail Bunge to the BHUHSD board. She is reasonable, passionate, committed and knowledgeable. She will ALWAYS weigh her board decisions with an eye to what is best for student success.