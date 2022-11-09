Editor
I am writing this letter regarding the editorial written by Don Urbanus “West County Corner” in the Enterprise in the Sept. 1, 2022, issue. I thought it was a very good article because of the stories I have about this tree. Being raised in Mokelumne Hill, I know this tree very well. I am now 92 years old. When I married my husband, we moved to Rail Road Flat, and I wanted to plant one in our yard. Thank goodness my husband talked me out of it. I remember going to a movie in Jackson and saw a movie called “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” and you know what kind of tree? You guessed it, a Chinese Heaven Tree. Another story is our family has a mining claim on Blue Mountain, and halfway there is a Tree of Heaven at about 5,000 elevation. The original tree was cut down when they logged that area, and now the suckers are there. We call that area “Brooklyn,” using it as a location spot, such as we’re ½ mile before we get to Brooklyn. Kind of fun to do. Thank you for the nice article. I also enjoy reading Ted Shannon’s articles.