Editor
We’re not residents of District 3, we are citizens of Calaveras County, and we want to urge voters there to vote for Martin Huberty and against Lisa Muetterties. Whoever wins as Supervisor for D3 will impact ALL of Calaveras County significantly, for many years.
People expect officials to work for them. People expect when asked by their Board of Supervisors (BOS) to create community plans, their input will be valued. Calaveras is largely unincorporated, the BOS is the only local governing body. Therefore, it’s imperative to elect supervisors who will fairly represent the interests of everyone in their district and the entire county.
Lisa has proven she will not work for us. Residents along Highway 4 worked countless hours to develop detailed and specific community plans to be included in the General Plan (GP) update. Plans were submitted in good faith that governing agencies would implement them to make their communities align with their vision. The diverse communities of Murphys/Douglas Flat, Avery/Hathaway Pines, Arnold, and the Ebbetts Pass corridor have special considerations. Such considerations have been accommodated in other General Plans. A community plan incorporated into a GP will protect the community’s interests from changes by future BOS without vetting by residents.
For seven years, the BOS insisted the community plans would be kept intact. Instead, Lisa voted in favor of a Community Planning Element that removed the text of all of the community plans from the Highway 4 corridor in July 2016! While committing that disservice on the planning commission, Lisa also voted to approve an asphalt plant in District 5 with no local control or environmental impact report. Lisa has demonstrated she will push her agenda and not what’s right for us.
Martin has deep family ties to Calaveras. He’s been a capable leader working with the Calaveras County Visitors Bureau and Chamber of Commerce. He cares about maintaining our rural ambiance while taking us into the future in supporting broadband, education, our justice system, and healthcare.
District 3, please VOTE Martin Huberty for supervisor! The other four supervisors will thank you.
Marti Crane
Valley Springs