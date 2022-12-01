In a society that glorifies youth, we may feel challenged by many of the things we took for granted as a young person: strength, endurance, beauty, and brain power, for example. This last life passage of slow change is an opportunity to redefine who we are, what we do and how we live.
And there are so many possibilities…
After World War ll, baby boomers became the largest generation for decades, until being recently outnumbered by Millennials. Boomers (now aged 55-73) have had a huge influence on popular activities, discoveries and inventions, style, fads and pastimes ever since. A huge part of our population is in their Third Act.
So, pickleball is the new tennis, walking is the new running, eyeglasses, bald heads and loose clothing are fashion statements, Motown and rock-and-roll music are still prevalent, and grandma chic is all the rage. It is a good time to grow older, as we are in very good company.
One of my favorite pastimes is oil painting. I started taking painting classes about 20 years ago through Columbia Community College and was instantly smitten. I loved that one day of the week when seemingly all the most interesting middle-aged characters in town would meet at a local church to be taught by a very inspiring and patient teacher. Besides instructing us in our various chosen mediums, he would encourage us to consider how we might someday market, price and sell our work. At the time, I found these suggestions irrelevant, as I imagined we were just there to enjoy the process and work on our skills with other like-minded people.
Many of us have now shown our pieces in galleries and sold and commissioned pieces, as well. Who knew my hobby would become something I could share proudly with others? Who knew I would someday say, with a straight face, “I am an artist”?
I watch and am inspired by role models: other artists, my best staging client, my husband’s work-out partners, stylish older women on the street, people learning a new language or instrument. I see them and think: growth is still possible.
It is possible to age with dignity and grace, with enthusiasm and direction, with love and encouragement. Chronological age is the last thing I am concerned with. I am interested in people’s inspirations, feelings, thoughts, history…and most importantly, their immediate future.
We can grow and change to the end of our lives