FYI, I just found out Google bought Android in 2005. Android is on a lot of our cell phones, tablets, etc.

Can you spell monopoly?

I was wondering why Google forces itself upon the public. The guy that invented Android worked with Apple, etc. Lenovo and other PRC companies are in bed with Google.

Now I have the answer. Break it up! Way, way too much power! They have become like the old monopolistic AT&T.

How many government workers have Android on their cell phones, etc.?

“Absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

We don’t need a fourth branch of government.

Recently we bought two HP laptops with Windows 10 OS.

Google is trying to break in! I don’t use Apple, so I don’t know what is happening with it.

Al Lamore,

San Andreas

