Editor
FYI, I just found out Google bought Android in 2005. Android is on a lot of our cell phones, tablets, etc.
Can you spell monopoly?
I was wondering why Google forces itself upon the public. The guy that invented Android worked with Apple, etc. Lenovo and other PRC companies are in bed with Google.
Now I have the answer. Break it up! Way, way too much power! They have become like the old monopolistic AT&T.
How many government workers have Android on their cell phones, etc.?
“Absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
We don’t need a fourth branch of government.
Recently we bought two HP laptops with Windows 10 OS.
Google is trying to break in! I don’t use Apple, so I don’t know what is happening with it.
Al Lamore,
San Andreas