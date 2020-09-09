Editor
I recently checked to see what Congress has done for us in this time of pandemic and economic crisis and, in particular, how our representative, Tom McClintock, is looking out for us. In early March, he voted “yes” for the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. This bill appropriates emergency funding for coronavirus preparedness and responses. The president signed this one.
However, it seems by mid-March, Tom changed his mind about helping people in this crisis. He voted “no” on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act which establishes paid sick leave and free coronavirus tests, expanding food assistance and unemployment benefits and requiring employers to provide additional protections for health care workers. One-hundred-and-forty Republicans along with 223 Democrats voted “yes.” The House passed the bill and it was signed by the president.
McClintock’s negativity about helping people and the economy continued as the pandemic rolled on into May and June. The House passed two bills to help out the country: 1. The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, which establishes a response to the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the economy, public health, state and local governments, individuals and businesses by providing emergency supplemental funding to state and federal agencies, direct payments to individuals, and the expansion of paid sick, family, and medical leave; and 2. The Emergency Housing Protections and Relief Act which appropriates money for emergency rental assistance programs and extends the CARES Act eviction and foreclosure moratorium through March 2021. McClintock voted “no” on both of these and the Senate has yet to act on either.
McClintock must be replaced with someone who cares about people and fights for our needs in time of crisis. We deserve better.
S.G. Ashby,
Valley Springs