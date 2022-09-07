What if former president Trump decides to run again? I’m not a political prognosticator, but even I can foresee a bumpy road ahead, and it hangs on the disqualification clause of the 14th Amendment that bars any person from holding office who has engaged in insurrection. Did he? That is the $64 question. Whether he did or not, the lies will be circling the globe before the truth gets its boots on. Each state will have to decide whether to bar Trump from being on the ballot or not. Stand-in candidates will muddy the waters, and nobody will be able to win the necessary 270 electoral votes to get elected. We will move right along to the 12th Amendment, and the House will pick the next president. If the House picks Trump, his legitimacy will be called into question, and the Supreme Court called into play.

While deliberations are ongoing, impatience will be brewing in the streets, where rule of law will be tested day to day. I don’t know what kind of Constitutional crisis we will have on our hands, but it will most likely be augmented by an insurrection like what we saw on Jan. 6, but bigger. End of prognostication.

Dakota is a Bret Harte High School alumna and attended Davidson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.

