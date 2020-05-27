Editor
Since the Covid-19 shelter-in-place began, in our 4th Congressional District mid-March Democratic candidate Brynne Kennedy has held three tele-town halls on virus information, bringing together government officials and health care professionals to inform the residents of our district. I believe Tom McClintock has held one during this time.
Brynne has totally repurposed her campaign to reach out to us and see that we all have what we need. Her team is calling voters in every county to find out how they are doing and to see if they have questions or needs. Tom McClintock has voted against the House economic relief acts, saying he is concerned that it will make people want to rely on “welfare” and not go back to work.
Brynne has made deliveries of personal protective equipment to five hospitals up and down the district. Tom McClintock has been making speeches about how shelter-in-place restricts our liberties and promises to see that people’s grievances about “loss of liberty” are heard. Tom has not been seen wearing a mask.
For me, Brynne is acting as I would want my congressional representative to act: serving the people of the district and putting partisan politics aside. From what I have seen, Brynne wants to serve; Tom seems, as always, more interested in maintaining his policies and positions.
Brynne Kennedy has my vote for representing California’s 4th District. Will you join me?
Rev. Mickey Williamson,
Murphys