Editor
I was happy to see the Calaveras Enterprise giving a front page story about the retirement of Ed Lark, who served 20 years as manager of the county’s Public Access TV studio. He deserved it!
I first met Ed in 2009 when I approached him about video taping and airing a reunion of people who attended a one room schoolhouse in Burson and Wallace, respectively. The event was sponsored by the Wallace-Burson Assn. and chaired by Caroline Doll, of Wallace. The reunion was expected to draw dozens of former pupils who were now in their later years. Upon learning about the upcoming event, Ed immediately recognized it as not only being a human interest story but also as a historical record of school days in a bygone era in Calaveras County. Ed turned to me and said, “Because of the ages of those who are expected to attend the reunion, a subsequent reunion may never take place. We will cover it.”
The event took place at Rossetti’s Restaurant in Wallace. There was a full house of attendees with many of them telling stories about their one-room schoolhouse experience. Ed and his crew videotaped it, and, yes, it was later aired
Having a background in radio-TV production, through the years as a member of the PEG Commision, I marveled at Ed’s enthusiasm, dedication and professionalism in broadcast management and production. Thank you, Ed.
Incidentally, Ed will not be forgotten. There are hundreds of Ed’s TV programming which are on file at the station.
Pleasant H. Hill, III
Member, PEG Commission, District 5
Valley Springs