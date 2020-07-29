What’s happened here is that many of us have lost our ability to reason clearly.
What we do when we think reasonably is to look at a situation, take in the facts, make some rational decision about their validity and meaning, and then think about them objectively, logically, rationally, intellectually and analytically, leaving behind our emotions and intuitions, our attitudes, prior beliefs, biases and prejudices. We don’t base our conclusions on anecdotal experiences, but instead, take a broader, objective view. We try to see things clearly and scientifically, make a sound assessment, and move forward deliberatively and authoritatively.
The ability to reason clearly is a hallmark of the human race. Sadly, for many Americans, this ability has been hijacked by our political, ideological and tribal psychology. We’ve become “ideo-centric,” and it’s doing us harm. In fact, now it’s killing us.
We’ve lost much of our ability to reason because our identity politics have intruded on our natural cognitive intelligence. As soon as an idea takes on political significance, we literally lose our minds. Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection worldwide and can lead to cervical cancer in women. It can be prevented by vaccinations. Hepititis B virus (HBV) is a sexually transmitted disease that can also be prevented by vaccinations. HBV vaccinations did not become a political football, but HPV vaccinations did because some people felt that anything that would reduce the danger of contracting a sexually transmitted disease would increase the incidence of teenage sexual activity. Irrationally, the reason to not allow your daughter to be vaccinated against a disease that could cause cervical cancer, and ultimately kill her, was that it would free her up to engage in premarital sex. Politics can kill people.
When Andrew Wakefield falsely claimed that vaccinations can cause the onset of autism, some people refused to have their children vaccinated against measles leaving everyone at greater risk of infection. Bad science can kill people.
Recent studies calculate that wearing masks in public could prevent upwards of 30,000 COVID-19-related deaths between now and Oct. 1. No one knows how many people would still be alive today if from the beginning of this pandemic attack there had been a nationwide requirement that people wear masks when out in public. Inaction can kill people.
Wearing a mask in public is an act of compassion that protects those around you from you, more than you from those around you. When you wear a mask, you make the compassionate statement that you care about the health and safety of others. You tell people that their lives matter, that all lives matter. When you choose to not wear a mask for political reasons, you make a the statement that your politics, your desire for the world to appear more normal than it actually is, your hope that the economy will resurrect itself more quickly if we all pretend that things are getting back to normal, is more important than human lives. You’re putting profits above people.
This reasoning is unreasonable.
If you don’t wear a mask just to make a political point, you’ve lost your ability to reason clearly. This is ignorance. The fact is that the economy had a much better chance of recovering more quickly if everyone had been wearing masks since the very beginning of this pandemic. Other countries have demonstrated this. Our president could have shown true leadership and helped his “beautiful” economy recover more rapidly while saving lives if he had just embraced the science rather than embracing his image. Politicians can kill people.
When policies and behaviors become politicized they become muddled. If Nelson Rockefeller instead of Al Gore had seen the dangers of climate change and created “An Inconvenient Truth,” would we be where we are today? Might conservatives have embraced the science that describes this global threat to world economies? If Ronald Reagan instead of Jimmy Carter had put solar panels on the White House, could we have gotten a jump start on alternative forms of energy?
We need to think clearly especially in times of crisis. To ignore science, to reason poorly from a political rather than a scientific and humanistic perspective, to protect our ideology or image at the cost of human lives, to be ignorant and inept in dealing with a pandemic – all of these can lead to suffering and death. Let’s call it what it is: incompetence and stupidity. Thousands of people have died unnecessacerily because of our stupid political biases. It didn’t have to happen. In some countries it didn’t happen because their governments said this is what we need to do to prevent deaths so this is what we’re going to do, instead of this is what we need to do to make things look more normal, to make me look more normal, to protect my image, to get me re-elected. Presidents can kill people, too.
Jim Pesout is a retired high school teacher who lives in Mountain Ranch. You can reach him at jpesout@gmail.com.