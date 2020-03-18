Editor
No one is responsible for a deadly virus. They just happen.
China fired the two government officials that thought they should keep the novel coronavirus secret. But then they got very organized. They take all the money out of the banks and freeze it to -80 degrees periodically. It kills the virus and can then be put back into circulation. They sanitize all ATM machines every day.
They placed 16 treatment centers near their biggest cities and began treatments. They have done such a good job that half of them are now closed. The virus still needs attention. It needs to be studied to help make future vaccines. Unfortunately, our leadership has done little to get money to the communities that need the funds to set up for the pandemic. They cannot vaccinate without money to buy the meds.
Each community should figure out where they will have vaccination centers and begin public advertising to address this troubling disease. We, the most progressive country in the world, are lagging in response. I’d like to see that change by complaining to Trump’s cohorts who can’t seem to make a decision without him. Get moving, for heaven’s sake. This isn’t a political issue, it is a health issue.
Mary Matzek,
Murphys