Recently I have been noticing a common trait among my older friends and family members, and in myself as well: the tendency to do less. We are choosing to participate in less physical activity, less socialization, less travel, less open-minded discussions, and generally less venturing outside our established comfort zones.
This is a natural result of getting older. After all, it may not be wise to stress our bodies by doing heavy lifting or drive in the dark or snow with limited eyesight or slowing reflexes, for example.
However, as we start to decline invitations and limit our overall activities, I am afraid we may be heading down a one-way road to inertia, isolation, boredom and depression. These are common problems with our elders, so I get nervous when I see the lessening beginning to happen.
Beyond the threat the Covid pandemic posed to our physical health, the virus was also emotionally harmful for people of all ages, as it brought feelings of immense fear and vulnerability. We stayed at home, became isolated from others, and eliminated most of our normal activities. We are still recovering from that huge shift in our daily lives, and since the virus may be forever with us, it has given some an excuse to stay home forever!
Once we stop an established routine or activity, it is so easy to never return. Exercising, socializing, working, driving, knitting, reading, playing instruments are all things that, once stopped, are rarely returned to. Many of us say “we used to do that,” but much fewer of us are taking up any new activities, hobbies, friendships or commitments as we get older.
We stay home to avoid germs, weather, discomfort and over-stimulation. My concern is, when saying no becomes the norm, our life becomes limited as a result. Is that a good thing for us as seniors? Or a good thing for our society in general?
At a phase of life when many of us have more time and resources to spend, it is ironic that we limit our options. With the accumulated wisdom, wealth, experience, and grace that getting older brings, it seems counterintuitive to not participate as much in the world that desperately needs all hands on deck.
I understand: We have earned the right to do what we want in our third act, and for some that is to take it easy. I also understand that many of us feel less attractive, strong, quick-witted, energetic and confident than we did before, so we stand in the shadows more. But I suggest that a slow walk, shorter visit or reduced effort exerted are better than nothing.
I would just like to encourage everyone to acknowledge how useful, helpful, insightful, loving or productive we can be in our later years, and how society will benefit from us staying engaged.
As always, life is all about balance.