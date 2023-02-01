Recently I have been noticing a common trait among my older friends and family members, and in myself as well: the tendency to do less. We are choosing to participate in less physical activity, less socialization, less travel, less open-minded discussions, and generally less venturing outside our established comfort zones.

This is a natural result of getting older. After all, it may not be wise to stress our bodies by doing heavy lifting or drive in the dark or snow with limited eyesight or slowing reflexes, for example.

