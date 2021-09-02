Editor
Millions of taxpayer money wasted for the Republican recall of Governor Newsom. Don’t these people realize what elections are for?
If you don’t like his policies or the job he is doing, vote against him in the next election. It boggles the mind, the stupidity of some people. The Republican thirst for power is truly amazing. The recall effort is an example of Republican sore losers. Why do we tolerate such abuse? Can you imagine a talk show host becoming governor with 20% of the vote? Unbelievable. Vote “no” on the recall.
M. E. Connelly
Valley Springs