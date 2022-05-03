Editor
As a fiscal conservative and a retired tax accountant for 35 years (specializing in forensic accounting), I understand how valuable it is to have financially qualified people who represent us in government without any conflicts of interest. Having done my due diligence research, I believe Martin Huberty is the most qualified candidate running for District 3 Supervisor, especially from my perspective of finance and accounting.
In our district—which runs from Vallecito up the Highway 4 corridor through Murphys and Arnold, and then up to the Alpine County border—we don’t have local governments or mayors to lead us. Our only local government is the county government, run by the Board of Supervisors. Therefore, it’s crucial we choose a supervisor who represents us carefully. Our five county supervisors will oversee the allocation and spending of millions of dollars a year, ensuring we receive the services we need while protecting our quality of life, while spending our taxes wisely and effectively.
Martin has exactly the right skill set, including having run a successful film business for decades. More recently, he’s been overseeing and operating our county’s Visitors Bureau, its Chamber of Commerce, and the Angels Camp Museum, all giving him a finger on the pulse of our business community. I don’t believe Martin’s current professional responsibilities in any way place him in a position where he would have conflicts of interest in performing his duties as supervisor.
Also, I agree with Martin that we must be more aggressive in looking beyond the county to compete for state and federal resources for everything from wildfire prevention and infrastructure improvements to addressing the housing affordability/shortage problem.
Finally, Martin has shown that he not only listens—he takes action. For example, as head of the Visitors Bureau he heard a creative idea and ran with it—he moved the Visitors Bureau into the Angels Camp Museum, saving the county tens of thousands of dollars a year—while maintaining service levels at both entities.
We need a supervisor who listens and seizes upon great ideas to ensure our tax dollars are spent wisely, with no eye toward personal gain from the office.
Thomas Van Lokeren
Arnold