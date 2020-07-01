Editor
Every time I visit a business in the county, I am shocked at the number of people who refuse to wear face coverings. Science deniers everywhere! The lessons of delayed gratification must be taught.
How it works: studies have been done with young children. They are offered something desirable (cookie, candy or the like) and then they are given two choices. The child can eat the cookie immediately or the child can wait for a short period time and then get two cookies instead of just one. The children were followed through to adulthood. The ones that waited for the greater reward did way better financially (savings, credit ratings, accumulation of wealth) than the children that did not wait.
Now, apply that concept to our current situation. If everybody would just wear a mask (delay) we could stop the spread of the virus and return to normalcy (gratification) much sooner. The U.S. numbers are now on a trajectory to the moon. In the absence of a national coordinated strategy to fight the virus, everybody can still do their part by just wearing a mask.
What don’t ya get?
Barbara Conroy,
Altaville