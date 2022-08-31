It was only a photograph, yet it pulled on my heart strings. It was a photo of soccer fans celebrating a win by dancing gleefully in a London street fountain, a scene of unbridled merriment to make any heart sing. Glancing at that picture for five seconds put five days on my already long life. It occurred to me that one of the most important things that has gone missing over the past few years, along with civility, the supply chain, and climate, is gaiety, an effusion of joyfulness in celebrating a small victory, perhaps someone else’s small victory.

You might want to say, “Hey, there’s too much calamity in the world today to be celebrating anybody’s small victory.” And you would have a valid point, but we cannot deal with stress in our world if we are stressed in our lives, and merriment is the best medicine on the shelf.

